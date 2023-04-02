Suspects in stolen cars ram Seattle police vehicles in separate incidents

In two incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects in vehicle thefts intentionally rammed Seattle patrol cars while escaping from the police.

SEATTLE — Suspects who were believed to be driving stolen cars intentionally rammed into occupied cars and Seattle police vehicles while escaping from law enforcement in two separate incidents Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

Officers located a suspect in a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Elliot Avenue West. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect reversed into an unoccupied police car and pushed the patrol car into the roadway. The patrol car came to a stop against another occupied police vehicle. The officer was not injured.

The suspect also rammed into several other occupied cars while maneuvering to escape police.

The suspect was able to flee heading northbound on 15th Avenue West.

The second incident took place at around 9:18 a.m. on Saturday when police located a different stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South.

The vehicle fled as officers approached.

About half an hour later, officers located the same car in an alleyway on the 1900 block of South Hanford Street. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect rammed the stolen car into the front of a police vehicle and fled the scene. The officer driving the patrol car was uninjured. The patrol car sustained minor damage.

Seattle police are continuing to look for both suspects and stolen vehicles.

