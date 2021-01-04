State Supreme Court allows effort to recall Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant to proceed

Sawant is being accused of violating her role as a council member during the height of Seattle protests.

SEATTLE — The effort to recall Kshama Sawant from the Seattle City Council can continue following a Washington State Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday.

Sawant is being accused of violating her role as a council member during the height of Seattle protests. Recall organizers allege a series of violations, including that Sawant used her passkey to City Hall, allowing protesters into the building, and that she appeared at a protest outside Mayor Jenny Durkan's Seattle home.

The court affirmed, in part, a trial court's ruling that Sawant used city resources to promote a ballot initiative and failed to comply with public disclosure requirements.

She also, according to the ruling, disregarded state COVID-19 orders and endangered city workers by allowing hundreds of people into City Hall while it was closed due to the pandemic.

Finally, she led protesters to Durkan's home - the location which was protected under confidentiality laws - which is a violation of Seattle code.

The court did not uphold a charge that Sawant herself threatened to cause physical harm to Durkan or her property.