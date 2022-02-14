Starbucks Reserve Roastery workers in Seattle join unionization effort

Employees at the Seattle roastery are now the second group of flagship store employees to file a petition to join Starbucks Workers United.

SEATTLE — Employees with the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle have joined the unionization effort that started in Buffalo, New York, but has spread across the country.

On Monday, those who support the effort at the flagship store in the Capitol Hill neighborhood sent a letter to company President and CEO Kevin Johnson.

"United, we stand alongside our fellow partners who have been taking the same course of action," the letter reads. "Together, we seek to ensure that our store, amongst others, is truly considered to be a place of warmth and belonging."

The letter states that the company has made efforts in "challenging the status quo and as a union we stand to do just that."

"Our primary goals are to create an elevated work experience for everyone," the letter continues. "To make sure our partners are recognized, included, appreciated, supported, and delighted every day they walk into the space."

Employees at the Seattle roastery are now the second group of flagship store employees to file a petition to join Starbucks Workers United. Those at the roastery in New York City filed a petition last week.

The move by employees at the roastery follows a larger effort in the greater Seattle area and across the nation to hold union elections. Employees at an Everett location began the process by filing a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month.

The first-ever Starbucks union was formed at a Buffalo, New York location in December of 2021.