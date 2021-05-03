Spike in Pacific Northwest fentanyl overdoses linked to Mexican drug cartel

The DEA says a Mexican-based drug cartel is flooding the Northwest with fentanyl-laced pills.

The DEA said transnational criminal organizations, specifically CJNG, are mixing fentanyl into illicit narcotics, resulting in a significant increase in overdoses.

"For our community, this is a significant threat and something we should take very seriously,” said Tarentino. He said there was a 92% increase in fentanyl seizures last year, and trends are going up.

"When you see thousands of pills seized, that’s not uncommon, and we’re seizing that on a daily basis in Seattle,” said Tarentino.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, used for severe pain, and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

When illegally-made fentanyl is mixed with heroin or cocaine, it is impossible to tell.

University of Washington research scientist Caleb Banta-Green said Q2 of 2020 saw 171 fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Puget Sound, compared with 63 in the same quarter a year earlier, and 18 in Q2 2017.

The reasons behind the spike are still unclear. What is clear is that the pandemic is likely playing a role.

“I think we can say that people have more time on their hands. They have some possible depression and/or social anxiety,” said Tarentino.