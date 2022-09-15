Seattle police chief candidates explain why they're best for the job

SEATTLE — Two years after Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best stepped down from her role, the city has narrowed down applicants to three candidates who want to take on the role.



Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Seattle Police Assistant Chief Eric Greening, and Tucson Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Hall participated in a city-run Q&A session on Thursday, based on questions gathered from community input.



The candidates are pursuing a job that will tackle one of Seattle's worst records on violent crime, amid a staffing crisis.



The hiring process officially began in April this year, when the city hired a third-party search firm to gather candidates. The city spent approximately $75,000 for the search firm services, according to Mayor's Office Communications Director Jamie Housen.



In May, the city held a public survey to gather community feedback on what they're looking for in candidates.



In July and August, the city held seven, separate community conversations. By early September, the city narrowed it down to five candidates, who took a competitive exam.



On Thursday, the three final candidates held a televised forum where for the first time, the public got a chance to hear from the candidates on their plans to lead the department.



Each candidate answered the same six questions that included what policing alternatives do they support, how will they address violence crime and the prevalence of firearms, and does SPD need a culture change?



"As police chief, we own the past, the present, and the future," Diaz said.



Diaz has held the role in an interim capacity for 26 months and acknowledged that Seattle reached a 25-year high in homicides in 2020. He said his priorities include creating a sense of wellness among his staff.



"Really the focus first and foremost is retaining our people. We want to put together a comprehensive economic package that is so important that our officers feel valued and respected, that we look at shifts that actually make it easier for officers have that time off, to be able to have that rest and recuperation," Diaz said.



Hall, a 30-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, said supports an evidence-based approach to alternative policing.



"Behavioral health crisis response does not have to be a police officer. It absolutely doesn't. There are places such as Tucson and other places in the country where it is an unarmed, crisis intervention team that goes to these calls, not police," Hall said.



Hall also said support for police is intertwined with the community.



"Ensuring public safety is co-produced with the public that we are working with," said Hall.



Greening, a 28-year veteran with SPD, said staff morale is tied with the higher ups.



"Officer morale won't improve unless we improve the morale of the leadership, from the top down," Greening said.



Greening also said public safety is his priority and he wants to level-out the perception of crime in the city.



"If I'm in my neighborhood in north Seattle, I'm walking down the street with my daughter and dog, and I feel comfortable. You can't be 100 percent safe all the time but you should be able to walk down the street in the city and feel reasonably safe and not have a fear of crime," Greening said.



What was not asked, was how the candidates will address homelessness and non-violent crimes like property crimes and theft.



The chief is ultimately appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by a city council majority vote, per the City Charter.



Visit here to watch the full candidate forum.