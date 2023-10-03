Seattle move-a-thon raises money equitably for south end students

Some southeast Seattle schools are teaming up to raise big money.

SEATTLE — The third annual Southeast Seattle Schools Fundraising Alliance's move-a-thon is underway to raise money for 17 elementary, K-8 and middle schools.

Each school put its own twist on the fun but it’s all about getting active and having fun to support more than 7,000 students in District 7 of Seattle Public Schools.

The effort comes at a critical time as many schools have historically been unable to raise comparable funds generated by parent organizations elsewhere in the district.

“We are a collaboration of 17 PTA and family-teacher groups who have come to realize that fundraising for one school can depend on disparities between our schools,” said Christina Jimenez, a parent and leader with the fundraising alliance.

The schools share funds, community engagement ideas, advocacy efforts and genuinely team up to bridge the gap many of these schools face in funding shortfalls.

The alliance uses the bingo board model with 25 squares geared toward getting the kids active and trying new things. From jump rope to dance, wall sits to rowing machines, the students look to check off every square on their board to earn prizes. Community partners and parent volunteers provide the guidance, and kids do the rest and collect donations.

The group’s collective fundraising started in 2021and by 2022 the move-a-thon raised approximately $400,000 that was equitably distributed amongst 15 schools. This year’s goal is $500,000 and they’ve added two more schools to the 2023 team.

The students of Aki Kurose Middle School welcomed the Double Dutch Divas for jump rope fun and The Good Foot Arts Collective got kids dancing Friday.

Principal Caine Lowery, who has been with the school for 15 years, said he’s continually impressed by the students.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to come together and experience some joy, get out and be active,” Lowery said. “It’s a big culture-building thing for our school.”

The National Museum of American History took notice and asked the group to submit relics for their Giving in America exhibit. Two copies of the 2022 move-a-thon bingo board will be featured and live in Washington D.C.