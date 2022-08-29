Jeffrey Chon is fighting for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.

SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.



"During the heat of the pandemic we just couldn't pay our rent and that debt just kept accumulating and even when you started getting back into action we started slowly paying it off, but it still kept building,” Chon said.



He said his landlords allowed him to go rent-free at times over the last couple years, because his business couldn't reopen due to restrictions implemented by the state, which resulted in memberships falling. Now with the lease coming up, he needs to pay up.



"We have to come up with $8,000, $9000 by November, otherwise we probably have to close down," Chon said.



Chon is now 33 years old and opened the business 13 years ago.

"I wanted to help other people and whether or not I'm able to do that for another year, I would hope that I made enough of a difference and empowered enough people to know that they can do hard things, help other people even at times if it makes it hard for themselves," Chon said.



Admittedly, Chon said he's made things harder on himself, by offering his programming at a third of what other martial art studios request.

Chon said martial arts is in his blood and the love for his south Seattle community that he and his students grew up in runs even deeper.



"I think warships are made to go war and captains are meant to go down with the ship and I think it just so happens that this ship is meant to provide affordable prices, accessible, to be safe, to be high quality and I will never budge on that," Chon said. "I would rather go down with the ship."