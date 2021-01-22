Teen rescued from house fire in south Seattle in critical condition

The cause of the fire at the Beacon Hill home is under investigation.

SEATTLE — A teenager is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after being rescued from a house fire in south Seattle Friday morning.

Seattle Fire responded to the fire in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, people who escaped the home told them one person was still inside.

The teen, who Seattle Fire said is approximately 15 years old, was found on the second floor and taken to Harborview.

Three other people were treated at the scene.