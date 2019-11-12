SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced Wednesday construction of the Roosevelt Station along the Northgate Link Extension project is more than 95% complete.

The Roosevelt Station, located on 12th Avenue NE between NE 65th and NE 67th Streets, is expected to open in 2021. Roosevelt Station serves riders in Green Lake, Roosevelt, and Ravenna.

Sound Transit officials said the station is the first of the three new stations on the 4.3-mile extension to get to this point. The other stations, U District and Northgate, are expected to reach “substantial completion” by spring 2020.

The construction on the extension overall is more than 90% complete, according to Sound Transit.

Sound Transit released photos of the Roosevelt Station this week, documenting its progress. The Station will feature a neighborhood icon, the neon “Standard Radio” sign, that was on a building that stood on the site of the new station. Crews restored the sign and also reused the building’s unusual Vitrolite glass façade, which was installed at the station’s south entrance, officials said.

Media tour of Roosevelt Station marking substantial completion December 10, 2019.

Sound Transit

Crews have also installed heavy-duty escalators. Roosevelt Station will have 44 exterior bicycle rack spaces, 10 on-demand bicycle locker spaces, and 20 bicycle cage spaces with the capacity to add 20 more, officials said.

Newly installed heavy-duty escalators at Roosevelt Station in Seattle, December 10, 2019.

Sound Transit

There will also be three potential sites for development around Roosevelt Station. The largest is called Cedar Crossing, and it will provide about 254 affordable housing units on a 1.2 acre property adjacent to the north station building. There will also be a public plaza, childcare center, and ground-floor retail.

When the Northgate Link extension is finished, Sound Transit estimates 41,000 to 49,000 riders are expected to use it daily by 2022.

“Our progress on the Northgate Link extension reminds commuters that transformative changes to how we get around the Puget Sound are just around the corner,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “In less than two years, the opening of Northgate Link will herald the beginning of a remarkable three-year stretch that will extend light rail service to Bellevue, Redmond, Lynnwood, Federal Way and the Tacoma Hilltop neighborhood and offer travelers a reliable alternative to soul-crushing highway congestion.”

RELATED: Sound Transit won’t cut projects until courts decide I-976

RELATED: East Link light rail between Seattle and Redmond halfway done