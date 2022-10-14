County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter.

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners.

The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter that currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.

"People living and working in the community have shared unease about what they see in the neighborhood today – poor public safety conditions in the CID, and the feeling of doing more than other neighborhoods to provide human services," King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. "These are reasonable concerns that can and should be addressed."

Community members held rallies against the proposal for weeks. In late September, people demonstrated at the shelter's doorstep. The following day, they crowded the King County Council Chambers. Protesters demanded to know the county's public safety plan is to protect people at the shelter and in surrounding neighborhoods.

According to Seattle police, the number of violent crime reports climbed from 175 in 2020 to nearly 250 in 2021 in the Chinatown-International District. This year has already seen more than 200 violent crime calls.

On September 21, Chief Adrian Diaz said there are already at least 10 places offering shelter and, or services within a 30-minute walk from the SODO site.

“Maybe we should just take a step back and really evaluate how much level of service is in this area because another one really could create an impact, almost permanently damaging the neighborhood,” Diaz said.

In the downtown Seattle area, about 750 people are sleeping outside each night.