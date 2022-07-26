Small plane crashes into water off Seattle's Alki Beach

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The pilot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His condition is unknown.

SEATTLE — A small, single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Puget Sound just off Seattle's Alki Beach Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m.

The 66-year-old male pilot was brought to shore and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according Seattle Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

The plane is almost fully submerged.

Seattle police officers also responded to the scene.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

