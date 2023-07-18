Backstage with the Tony Award-winning musical SIX

The national tour of the Broadway hit SIX has made a stop in Seattle. The musical reimagines the story of the six wives of Henry VIII with them in center stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — It’s the Broadway show audiences are losing their heads over.

The national tour of the Broadway hit SIX has made a stop in Seattle. The musical reimagines the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. This time, the king is long gone and the women are taking center stage in an empowering spectacle.

The Tony Award-winning musical humanizes each of the women who were married, however briefly, to one of England's most memorable kings. Catherina of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr are each given voice and a narrative that challenges the common telling of their stories, which often reduces them to a footnote in Henry VIII's life.

For the first time since 2020, KING 5 was allowed backstage for a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Kelsey Kimmel is an alternate cast member in the musical, which means she’s prepared to play at least three of the six roles at any given time.

“People think it’s crazy that I would learn multiple roles, but I see it like a doctor who wants to learn all the medical terms, so for me this is how I invest my time and I love it,” Kimmel said.

Over the course of the show, each of the women settles the score, telling their stories and giving their perspectives on their relationships with one of history's most infamous men - all the while sporting some truly spectacular costuming.

“I think we have 1,800 rhinestones on a pair of queen heels alone!” said Kimmel.

From the 32 spikes on the Aragon crowns to the more than 220 individual stones on the microphones, SIX is as ornate as it is unapologetically bold. Kimmel has toured with RENT, Pretty Woman and Kinky Boots and says SIX has an undeniably contagious energy.

“You’re gonna leave feeling so excited and empowered by what just happened on stage.”

SIX closed in March of 2020, due to the pandemic, on what would have been opening night. The show is now back on Broadway in New York, London’s West End and the Aragon touring company is in Seattle until July 23rd before moving to Portland to wrap up the tour.