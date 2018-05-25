Each year, Northwest Folklife Festival comes to Seattle for the largest gathering of multicultural music and arts festivals during the unofficial beginning of summer. It features more than 5,000 performers and 100-plus cultural communities in the Northwest.

This year's theme is Echoes of Aztlan and Beyond: Mexican American and Chicano roots in the Northwest. Through stories, film, music, dance, and cuisine, visitors can explore this showcase to preserve and recognize traditional arts and culture in Mexico.

After a scare last month over donation funds, the festival organizers feared they would not be able to continue the tradition this year, according to The Seattle Times.

This marks the festival's 47th year since its beginning in 1972. More than 600-700 volunteers and 6,000 unpaid performers make it possible each year.

