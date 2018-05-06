Want to get a taste of Shake Shack before they move into South Lake Union? Look no further than the burger chain’s Seattle pop-up later this month.

Shake Shack will pop up at fine-dining restaurant Canlis on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chefs will cook up classics like ShackBurgers and crinkle-cut fries, along with pop-up specials, such as Canlis Dungeness Crab melts and créme brülée Whoopie pies. Drinks include ShackMeister brew and Charles & Charles Rosé.

The event will feel a bit like a summer festival, with musical performances from local groups SISTERS, The Moondoggies, and Spirit Award.

The Shake Shake-Canlis connection goes back to Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, who previously worked as the general manager of Canlis.

The pop-up, which will be located at 2576 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle, is first-come, first-served. However, RSVPs are required even though they don’t guarantee entry.

Shake Shake is scheduled to open later this year at 2115 Westlake Avenue in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

