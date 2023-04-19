Assault charges against former Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price dropped

Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, faced one charge of misdemeanor assault and one charge of reckless driving.

SEATTLE — Assault charges against former Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price were dismissed on Wednesday.

Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, was charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving after an alleged incident in May 2022. The City of Seattle dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

"The charges against me were dismissed in court today. Now that these false allegations are behind me, I plan to take some time to reflect on how I can best engage on the economic justice issues that matter most to me," Price tweeted.

As detailed in a police report, Price was accused of grabbing a woman's throat after he attempted to kiss her and she pushed him away. The woman told police she met with Price after he allegedly told her he wanted to talk in person over Instagram. The woman told police Price got drunk at a restaurant before allegedly trying to kiss her.

After that incident, Price allegedly drove the woman to a parking lot in north Seattle and did "donuts" with his car.

Price's attorney, Mark Middaugh, previously called the allegations "absolutely false" after Price was initially charged, adding they had evidence that contradicts details of the police report and raises "serious doubts about the complainant's credibility."