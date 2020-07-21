Seward Park Audubon Center is building a more inclusive birding community

SEATTLE — Joey Manson is the director of the Seward Park Audubon Center in Seattle. A place that's on a mission to connect people with the natural world around them. Through free and low-cost programming, the center is creating positive nature experiences for people of all ages. With birds being the focus of any Audubon, Seward Park recognizes the need to grow and diversify the hobby of birdwatching. In this interview, Joey explains why it's important to bring more people to the table when it comes to the outdoors and conservation.