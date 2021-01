Southbound I-5 was partially blocked near NE 80th Street after a semi-truck crashed.

SEATTLE — A truck driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI Tuesday morning after crashing on southbound I-5 near 80ths Street.

The driver, according to preliminary information from the Seattle Police Department, drove off an overpass onto the freeway.

Several lanes of I-5 were blocked.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reopened all lanes by 6 a.m.