Seattle's plan to electrify our transportation system

SEATTLE — Earth Day should serve as a good reminder (that is obvious by now) that we are in a climate crisis! The City of Seattle has laid out ambitious goals to radically change our transportation system by the end of the decade. Andrea Pratt the Climate & Transportation Program Manager for the City of Seattle talked to us more about the plan, called Seattle’s Clean Transportation Electrification Blueprint.
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.