Seattle's on-street paid parking spring rates begin Monday. Here's what you need to know

SEATTLE — On-street paid parking rates in Seattle will change Monday as part of its seasonal adjustments to curb demand, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the parking rate adjustments take place at least three times a year in spring, summer and fall to help ensure there are enough parking spots available throughout the city.

SDOT said the seasonal update is based on street parking data collected from January. The city's goal is for one or two open parking spaces to be open per block to cut down on drivers having to circle around to find a spot.

Beginning Monday, March 27, parking rate adjustments will be made across two-thirds of the city’s 27 different areas. SDOT said most of the adjustments are for the afternoon and evening times with the largest parking rate increasing by $1.00 per hour.

Overall, rates will be $0.50 to $2.50 per hour at many locations in the mornings and afternoons. Denny Triangle South and North and Fremont will see the highest rates per hour at $5.00 in the afternoon based on high demand.

Find each area's parking rate for morning, afternoons and evenings below:

12th Avenue: $0.50, $2.50, $3.50

Ballard – Core: $0.50, $3.50, $3.00

Ballard – Edge: $0.50, $2.00, $2.50

Ballard Locks (winter): $0.50, $0.50, N/A

Belltown – North: $0.50, $2.00, $1.50

Belltown – South: $0.50, $4.00, $1.50

Capitol Hill – North: $0.50, $3.00, $2.50

Capitol Hill – South: $0.50, $3.00, $4.50

Cherry Hill: $1.00, $1.50, $0.50

Chinatown/International District: $0.50, $4.50, $4.00

Columbia City: $0.50, $2.50, $3.00

Commercial Core – Financial: $1.50, $3.00, $0.50

Commercial Core – Retail: $1.00, $3.00, $1.50

Commercial Core – Waterfront: $1.50, $3.50, $2.50

Denny Triangle – North: $1.00, $5.00, N/A

Denny Triangle – South: $0.50, $5.00, $4.00

First Hill: $2.00, $3.50, $3.00

Fremont: $0.50, $5.00, $4.50

Green Lake: $2.00, $4.00, $2.50

Pike-Pine: $0.50, $3.00, $4.50

Pioneer Square – Core: $0.50, $3.00, N/A

Pioneer Square – Edge: $1.00, $2.00, N/A

Roosevelt: $0.50, $2.50, $1.50

South Lake Union – North: $1.00, $2.00, N/A

South Lake Union – South: $1.50, $3.50, N/A

University District – Core: $0.50, $4.50, $2.00

University District – Edge: $1.00, $2.00, N/A

Uptown – Core: $0.50, $1.00, $1.00

Uptown – Edge: $0.50, $3.00, $2.50

Westlake Ave N – North: $0.50, $1.00, N/A

Westlake Ave N – South: $1.00, $1.50, N/A

SDOT said many rates remain lower than pre-pandemic in and around downtown Seattle.