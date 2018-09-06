One of Seattle's newest employees just moved into her temporary office at City Hall.

Inspector General Lisa Judge explains her new role helping oversee Seattle police.

"The Inspector General is really one leg of a three-legged stool of accountability that the City of Seattle has created," Judge said.



The other two legs are the Office of Police Accountability, which investigates individual cases of misconduct, and the Community Police Commission, which provides community perspectives on reform.

The Office of the Inspector General acts as an independent and permanent monitor, conducting audits of SPD and offer systemic solutions.

"[I'm] just trying to give them the best tools possible so they can actually do their jobs as supervisors and manage their people appropriately," she said.

The first case file Judge asked to review? The controversial police shooting of Charleena Lyles a year ago.

"First I need to educate myself, so I have an in-depth understanding of the situation," Judge said.

She hopes to use the Lyles' case to build a framework for a critical incident review board, one that incorporates the outside viewpoints, like community members or even mental health experts.

"The review board that I envision is non-punitive," Judge said. "It's purely a forward-thinking process to try to create better systems in terms of policy, training, and supervision to lessen the likelihood of something bad happening again."

The former assistant city attorney for Tucson, Arizona, believes SPD's biggest problem is the same for police in any city.

"Policing, as a profession, the biggest challenge is bias," Judge said. "And tends to be related to race and socioeconomics. So I think those kind of issues and the interplay and how they impact trusting relationships between police and community are probably going to be my biggest challenge."

© 2018 KING