Seattle’s Human Services Department will launch its Summer Food Service Program Tuesday, offering free meals to kids at about 100 sites across the city.

The program, which serves breakfast, lunch, and snacks, will run through August 24.

“During the summer months, children and youth in our communities deserve access to healthy foods, particularly those who rely on meals provided by their schools throughout the school year,” Interim Director of the Human Services Department Jason Johnson said in a release.

About 70 sites will be open to the public for any child to eat. About 30 sites will serve kids who are enrolled in specific activity programs in which all registered children are served a free meal. To qualify, 50 percent of the kids in the program must meet certain income requirements.

The sites include select community centers, playgrounds, Boys and Girls Clubs, and YMCAs.

The program, which was previously called Summer Sack Lunch, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

You can find a site near you by searching the department’s online tool, calling the USDA hotline at 1-866-348-6479, texting Food to 877-877, emailing SFSP@seattle.gov, or calling 206-386-1140.

© 2018 KING