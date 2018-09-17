Seattle's infamous gum wall is gum-less again, but probably not for long.

The wall was cleared of gum for the second time ever on Friday night. The first time was in 2015.

The reason for the cleaning? Preserving the physical wall.

Back in 2015, there were an estimated one million pieces of gum stuck on the wall. The weight and sugar from the gum could destroy the wall if left alone.

Regardless, visitors and Seattleites will continue to stick their gum to the wall until the next cleaning.

Check out more footage from the much-loved gum wall below:

