The mystery soda machine in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has mysteriously disappeared.

The Capitol Hill Blog and The Seattle Times both reported on this.

The soda machine used to sit outside the Broadway Locksmith on East John Street.

According to the Times, no one knows who owns the machine or has witnessed anyone stocking it up with drinks.

In its place is a note which reads: "Went for a walk."

