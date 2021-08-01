Welcome back, Seattle! Second round of reopening celebrations set to begin this weekend

The next set of "Welcome Back Weeks" is scheduled for Sept. 4-19.

SEATTLE — While the future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain amid a rise in cases and the delta variant, Seattle is still eager to recover from the hardships of the last year and a half.

That’s why Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a series of “Welcome Back Weeks” aimed at promoting local arts, culture and small businesses, with the second series of free events and offerings taking place from Sept. 4-19.

The first set of celebrations came in July when more than 10,000 people were greeted at Welcome Back Booths and gathered to support the city’s downtown core over the course of two weeks with special events and free concerts, according to Durkan’s office.

Starting Saturday, Seattle will try to keep that momentum going with booths returning across all of the city’s core neighborhoods, free live music performances and the Occidental Square “Beers & Bites” happy hour.

The Downtown Seattle Association is also introducing the Westlake Park Roller Rink this go around with sponsors Alaska Airlines and Amazon. Skaters will be able to enjoy the roller rink for free beginning Saturday.

Also, kicking off Sept. 10 is the free “Borealis, A Festival of Light” show at the Paramount Theatre. The show is a 35-minute immersive light and sound experience. There will be four shows from 4-10 p.m. with intervals to allow for cleaning.

Then, on Sept. 18, the city will host a Celebrate Black Lives Matter festival at City Hall Plaza with live performances and local Black-owned culinary specialists and retailers.

A finale concert will take place at the Mural Amphitheatre in Seattle Center from 2 p.m. to sunset, featuring local artists Sango, Fly Moon Royalty and Essam.

The Paramount Theatre will operate at 50% capacity, and all city events will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masking regardless of vaccination status.

“Seattle is defined by our historic arts and cultural scene, but this sector has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic devastation," said Durkan. "Our goal is to boost this vital industry, bring folks back downtown, and offer a safe way to experience arts and culture amidst the pandemic."

In addition to the “Welcome Back Weeks,” the city is also considering and implementing other ways to bring businesses back to downtown.

In June, Durkan’s office announced the city is investing $9 million to downtown recovery projects like direct cash assistance for small businesses and addressing empty storefronts, which is being complemented by $7.4 million from private partners for marketing, events and cleaning.

Also, Durkan’s proposal to loosen restrictions on new downtown businesses to allow more flexibility temporarily is making its way through the city council.