Seattle water main break causes partial evacuation of nearby apartment complex

SEATTLE — A water main break in the Delridge neighborhood of Seattle has caused a partial evacuation of a nearby apartment building, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The water main break was reported on the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street. Six units of a nearby apartment complex were evacuated due to water damage.

The break is 24 inches, according to SFD. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is on scene responding to the issue.

SkyKING video showed water gushing from the water main near two apartment buildings.

SPU turned the water off at the site of the break in hopes of returning service to customers who are temporarily without water. There is no current estimate as to when service will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.