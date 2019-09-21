SEATTLE — The destruction of last remaining span from the 1950s era Alaskan Way Viaduct is proceeding rapidly. It could be down this weekend.

With just days left of summer, the greatest show of tourist season is winding down.

It's been more than seven months since the contractor hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation began chipping away at the Columbia Street on-ramp to the viaduct on February 15th.

Now, the last double deck section is expected to fall soon.

Jamie Burton and Mike Baran have had front row seat to the demolition.

"What was pretty wild was when they were tearing it down you could even feel the building shake."

Some work away from the waterfront remains to be done including the single level sections which went into and out of the Battery Street Tunnel.

The end of the viaduct has been in the works for decades, especially after it was damaged by the 2001 magnitude 6.8 Nisqually earthquake.