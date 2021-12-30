Some Seattle venues cancel New Year's Eve celebrations amid omicron concerns

SEATTLE — One holiday down, and another to go under the cloud of omicron, as health experts are urging Americans to re-think their New Year's Eve plans. Some celebrations in western Washington are moving forward as planned, while others are playing it safe. Among the venues that opted to cancel celebrations is Olmstead restaurant and Bar, on Broadway in Capitol Hill. "It was hard. We had to make a decision based on the health of our employees, our health of the dancers, what they were actually able to do and also wanting to do," said Olmstead co-owner Gregg Holcomb. The restaurant opened in December 2019 and has since faced difficult times when the pandemic arrived.

Omicron is forcing the venue to pivot yet again.



"I make the joke all the time that we've pivoted more times than a ballerina at this point," Holcomb said.



Days before New Year's Eve, the business made the decision to postpone its cabaret-style dinner celebration for guests.



Other venues, however, are deciding to carry on with parties, like the Supernova nightclub in SoDo.



"We can't wait to continue to provide sublime entertainment to the City of Seattle," club owner and creator Zac Levine said.



Levine said they will continue asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entry.



"We're gonna continue requiring vaccinations, we're going to continue to require masks to be worn inside and we're just going to remain safe and vigilant," Levine said.



One of Seattle's biggest, signature events will also go as planned.



The "New Year's at the Needle" fireworks and digital display is expected to draw crowds near the Seattle Center.



Visitors are not advised to gather at the Seattle Center and are urged to watch the event on streaming for the full experience or watch at viewing parties happening at several venues around town.



Access to the grounds near the Needle's entryway will be limited starting 4:30 p.m. Friday.



Seattle Center Armory, including public restrooms, will stay open during the display.



The Monorail will have reduced capacity due to the weather. Train service will pause at 10:30 p.m. and will resume when the fireworks show is finished. The last Monorail train to leave Seattle center for downtown is scheduled at 1 a.m.



The Mercer Parking Garage and 5th Ave N Garage will be open.