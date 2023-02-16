Seattle police looking for armed carjacking suspect in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Seattle police first tweeted about the carjacking at around 4:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Broadway.
No injuries were reported and it's unclear what type of car was taken.
Police activity is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes on Broadway between Madison Stree and James Street East. East James Way which turns into East Cherry Street is blocked between Broadway and 12th Avenue. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Seattle University was put under a brief shelter-in-place while police searched for the suspect. It has now been lifted and students and staff may resume normal activity.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
