Marchers damage property, block traffic in Seattle

Pictures of the damage showed graffiti on an Amazon truck and a mural. Windows at a Starbucks in the University District were broken.

SEATTLE — Two groups marched through Seattle's University District and Capitol Hill neighborhoods Friday night, blocking traffic and causing property damage.

In the U District, dozens of people marched through the streets breaking windows and graffitiing property, according to Seattle police.

Police tweeted photos of vandalism, including graffiti on an Amazon delivery truck and a mural, as well as broken windows at a Starbucks on University Way Northeast.

At one point, the marchers pulled dumpsters into the roadway on Northeast 50th Street, blocking traffic.

The marchers also entered the University of Washington campus, according to police.

In Capitol Hill, police gave a dispersal order to a group that was blocking traffic around 7:30 p.m. Police made arrests about 20 minutes later.

Arrests being made, E Olive Wy and E Denny Wy. pic.twitter.com/pV0Jl7EvMN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 28, 2020