Seattle City Council expands use of traffic cameras

Starting with the Spokane Street bridge, the city will roll out cameras that will detect traffic violations.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved a pilot program that will allow for automated enforcement of traffic violations.

Once underway, traffic cameras will be used to detect the following violations: stopping in an intersection or crosswalk, driving in a bus-only lane, and stopping or driving in a restricted lane.

Traffic citations are limited to $75 under state law, with a warning for first-time violators.

The legislation specifically mentions use of the cameras on the Spokane Street bridge, which is currently restricted to transit, emergency vehicles, and school buses between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. The bridge was identified by city staff as a "priority location" for automated enforcement. Cameras will be installed this year.

Additionally, the Seattle Department of Transportation plans to install cameras at various locations next year to enforce bus lanes and intersections.

Though the program will have startup costs associated with camera installation, and an estimated $4,000 a month cost per camera, it could become self-sustaining, and "potentially revenue generating," according to the legislation. Citation revenues are expected to exceed costs beginning next year.