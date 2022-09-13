Seattle teacher's union votes to suspend strike, classes begin Wednesday

Teachers voted to suspend the strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools on Monday. Classes begin on Wednesday.

The above video on Seattle teachers reaching a tentative agreement with the school district originally aired Sept. 13, 2022.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) voted to suspend their strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS).

The first day of school was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7, but it was pushed back several times due to the picket. School will officially begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The two sides reached an agreement on Monday after working with a mediator. The union said educators went on strike over issues involving pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.

The tentative agreement is for a three-year contract with special education ratios maintained and improved in some areas. It also includes adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools and raises above IPD every year. The complete agreement is embargoed until it is ratified by both SEA and SPS. The vote is scheduled for later in the week.

“We’re excited to get back into our classrooms and buildings, knowing that our action means we’ll have more of what our students and educators need to succeed,” said SEA President Jennifer Matter. “This has been a huge win for our public school students.”

An SPS spokesperson said in a statement Monday, "We are proud to move in a direction that will better meet the needs of our students and staff. We are looking forward to beginning school and welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year."

The first day of school will not be an early release day, instead next Wednesday, Sept. 21, will begin the 75-minute early release schedule, according to the district.