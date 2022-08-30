Seattle teachers union to vote on possible strike

Members are expected to vote online over the weekend whether or not to strike during contract negotiations with the school district.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) will vote on a possible strike over the weekend, according to a release from the union.

The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Contracts with the district expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continue bargaining over a new agreement.

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

"After bargaining all summer, SPS has yet to agree to proposals that would hold them accountable to meeting student and educator needs," SEA President Jennifer Matter said in a statement.

The union claims it is bargaining for a contract that "puts in writing the district's responsibility to do more for all of our students and educators for years to come."

The union hopes to come to a tentative agreement with SPS before a strike becomes necessary, Matter said.

In a letter to parents, the district said conversations around special education and multilingual education have caused a delay in the bargaining process.

A district spokesperson said SPS's proposals "outline a plan that is aligned to our district's instructional philosophy that puts students first, creates inclusive learning spaces and provides educators with generous compensation, including professional development, career opportunities and benefits."

The spokesperson said SPS looks forward to continuing to bargain with the teacher's union on a contract "that moves us toward providing an equitable education for every student in our care."

SEA is planning to picket on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at SPS buildings before teachers head to classrooms to prepare for the school year.

Several other unions around the region have moved toward picketing in the midst of bargaining new contract agreements with school districts.

The first day of school in the Kent School District has been canceled multiple times while teachers are on strike. Educators in the North Thurston Education Association picketed before coming to an agreement with the school district.