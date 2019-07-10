SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was originally published in December 2018 about mobile showers.

From now until June 22, 2020, Seattle students in need and their immediate family can have access to showers and restrooms free of charge.

Certain swimming pool locations will be available weekdays after school hours and weekend afternoons for these services.

All students have to do is show their current Seattle Public Schools identification when they arrive. They have 15 minutes to use the locker room, and towels are provided for free.

Ballard, Madison, Meadowbrook, Medgar Evers, Queen Anne, Rainier Beach, and Southwest pools will all participate.

Data from 2017 suggests that 33% of all people experiencing homelessness are persons in families.

According to the 2017-2018 legislative report, there are 40,365 homeless students in Washington state.

In Seattle Public Schools, there are 4,169 homeless students. From kindergarten to junior year of high school, there are 250 to 370 homeless students in each grade and 578 homeless students in their senior year of high school.

Schools are often the safest and most stable place for youth in need, and stability plays a critical role in a student's academic success.

Homeless students have been increasing since 2008, but steps are being taken by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to improve educational outcomes for homeless students and providing additional support and resources.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will also expand this free shower service to community members of all ages at community centers year-round.

Delridge, Green Lake, Miller, and Rainier community centers will all participate.

“I believe that after these residents are able to shower, feel clean and valued, they have a more positive outlook on life," Angie Ramirez, Delridge Community Center coordinator, said. "We have come to know that many of these patrons have a job but their living situations are complicated. When they are able to come here after work and shower, they are able to go back to work feeling somewhat refreshed the next day.”

The Seattle Parks & Recreation scholarship program also provides low-income individuals and families with discounts to use facilities and services, including classes, swimming, enrichment programs, school-aged child care for before and after school and more.

