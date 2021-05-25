Seattle street parking rate changes begin June 1

Street parking rates will increase between 50 cents and $1 per hour in some Seattle neighborhoods starting Tuesday.

SEATTLE — The cost of parking your car on the streets of some Seattle neighborhoods is about to go up.

The changes go into effect Tuesday, June 1.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the changes are due to increased demand for on-street parking, and so “people visiting shops, cafes, restaurants, and other businesses will have an easier time finding a parking space within walking distance of their destination.”

“Setting effective and affordable parking rates also increases access to businesses by ensuring turnover of parked cars – a key to our continued economic recovery,” SDOT said in a blog post.

Seattle street parking rates will increase between 50 cents and $1 per hour in parts of 12th Ave, Belltown, Chinatown International District, Columbia City, Downtown, Denny Triangle, First Hill, Fremont, Green Lake, Pioneer Square, Roosevelt, South Lake Union and the University District.

Parking rates will decrease by 50 cents per hour during the evenings in the Pike-Pine neighborhood. The department said parking rates would remain 50 cents per hour in most other locations.

Before the pandemic, Seattle's paid parking rates varied between 50 cents to $5 per hour. With the June 1 changes, rates will range between 50 cents and $2.50 per hour.

Street parking will remain free on Sundays and some holidays. Privately owned parking lots are not impacted by the change.