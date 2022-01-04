Seattle Storm Dance Troupe holding auditions

Seattle Storm Dance Troupe auditions are set for Sunday April 3 at the Seattle Pacific University Royal Brougham Pavilion.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s most decorated professional sports franchise is looking for a little backup: dancers.

The Seattle Storm Dance Troupe is hiring. Auditions are being held on Sunday.

“Come have some fun dancing with us, worst thing that could happen is that you make new friend,” Troupe Director Shay Levine said.

The dance troupe is for anyone ages 5 to 15 years old.

The squad has many spots to fill.

“The awesome news is that because we haven’t had tryouts in three years, most of the dancers - except for one - have aged out, so this is a perfect year,” Levine said.

Dancers will perform at special events and all Seattle Storm home games this season. Experienced dancers are encouraged to audition, but Levine said passion and confidence are key characteristics the troupe is looking for.

“It’s such a great experience getting to work with choreographers and this is a paid gig, so for many people this could be your first job,” Levine said.

Seattle Storm Dance Troupe auditions are set for Sunday April 3 at the Seattle Pacific University Royal Brougham Pavilion from 1-5:30 p.m. Dancers need to bring a headshot, signed waiver, and COVID-19 vaccination card along with a birth certificate.