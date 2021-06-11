Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for random downtown Seattle stabbings

Christopher Morisette was convicted of randomly stabbing three people in downtown Seattle in July of 2019.

SEATTLE — A man convicted of the random stabbings of three people in downtown Seattle was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday.

Christopher Morisette, then 29, stabbed three people in July of 2019 outside Nordstrom near Sixth Avenue and Olive Way. Police said it did not appear he knew any of the victims.

One of the victims ran into a nearby store while Morisette ran from the scene. Morisette stripped his clothing as he ran from officers, but he was found and arrested near Eighth Avenue and Pine Street. Officers found his clothing and a knife nearby.

Two of the victims were Nordstrom employees. Only one of the victims sustained serious injuries.