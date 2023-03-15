Average Seattle apartment is 659 square feet, the smallest in the country

The average new Seattle apartment in 2022 was smaller than any other metro area in the U.S., according to a report from Rent Cafe.

The average size of a new Seattle apartment in 2022 was 659 square feet, while the national average was 887 square feet. The average Seattle apartment at 689 square feet is also among the nation's smallest, only equaled by San Francisco units.

Apartment sizes have been on the decline nationwide in recent years, with a 54-square-foot drop in the average from 10 years ago. Seattle's average square footage has dropped by 30 feet over the same time frame.

RentCafe cites the increase in demand for studio and one-bedroom apartments as the reason for the decline in 2022. This reversed the trend of 2020 and 2021 when people sought more personal space amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pacific Northwest as a whole has the least amount of new apartment space among any region surveyed by RentCafe. Portland is third on the list for the smallest average new apartment in the country, behind Queens, N.Y. and Seattle.