Name that sweeper: Vote on names for Seattle’s new bike lane sweeper

Sweepy McSweepface, Sir Sweeps-a-Lot and OK Broomer are some of the choices for SDOT's new protected bike lane sweeper.

SEATTLE — Want to help name Seattle’s new protected bike lane sweeper? Now is your chance to weigh in.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) launched Tuesday the first in a series of Twitter polls to pick the sweeper’s name.

SDOT’s new protected bike lane sweeper is a smaller version of its street sweepers, which keep roadways free of debris and prevent pollutants from washing into storm drains and waterways, according to SDOT.

The sweeper allows crews to cover more ground than clearing bike lanes manually. It services several times per week and can hold about 1.5 tons of debris.

The agency organized 16 potential sweeper names into four groups. Voting will undergo three rounds, March Madness-style with the winner of each group advancing to the next round. Each round of voting will be open for 24 hours.

The second and third rounds will open May 20 and May 24, respectively.

A winner is expected to be announced May 25.

These are the names, which were submitted by community members:

Group 1:

Sir Sweeps-a-Lot

Legion of Broom

Sweeping Beauty

Brush with Destiny

Group 2:

Sweepless in Seattle

Brush Hour

Wheely Clean

Sweep Dreams

Group 3:

Sweepy McSweepface

Broomba

Seattle Sweephawk

Zambroombi

Group 4:

Sweep Caroline

Baby Broomer

OK Broomer

Sweepheart