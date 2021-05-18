x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seattle

Name that sweeper: Vote on names for Seattle’s new bike lane sweeper

Sweepy McSweepface, Sir Sweeps-a-Lot and OK Broomer are some of the choices for SDOT's new protected bike lane sweeper.
Credit: Seattle Department of Transportation
The Seattle Department of Transportation's protected bike lane sweeper clears a lane on Northeast 65th Street near Northeast Sand Point Way.

SEATTLE — Want to help name Seattle’s new protected bike lane sweeper? Now is your chance to weigh in.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) launched Tuesday the first in a series of Twitter polls to pick the sweeper’s name.

SDOT’s new protected bike lane sweeper is a smaller version of its street sweepers, which keep roadways free of debris and prevent pollutants from washing into storm drains and waterways, according to SDOT.

The sweeper allows crews to cover more ground than clearing bike lanes manually. It services several times per week and can hold about 1.5 tons of debris.

RELATED: Meet Mudhoney: Seattle's newest tunnel boring machine gets a name

The agency organized 16 potential sweeper names into four groups. Voting will undergo three rounds, March Madness-style with the winner of each group advancing to the next round. Each round of voting will be open for 24 hours.

The second and third rounds will open May 20 and May 24, respectively.

A winner is expected to be announced May 25.

These are the names, which were submitted by community members:

Group 1:

  • Sir Sweeps-a-Lot
  • Legion of Broom
  • Sweeping Beauty
  • Brush with Destiny

Group 2:

  • Sweepless in Seattle
  • Brush Hour
  • Wheely Clean
  • Sweep Dreams

Group 3:

  • Sweepy McSweepface
  • Broomba
  • Seattle Sweephawk
  • Zambroombi

Group 4:

  • Sweep Caroline
  • Baby Broomer
  • OK Broomer
  • Sweepheart

Vote on SDOT's Twitter account @seattledot.

RELATED: Seattle City Council aims to use new vehicle license fee to help pay for bridge maintenance