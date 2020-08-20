Remote online learning puts many Seattle students at risk of falling behind

Back-to-school is going to be tough for students starting at a disadvantage. How can we come together to support families and protect students? #newdaynw

SEATTLE — This fall, Remote online learning is the "Back to School" reality for many Washington students and it's going to be tough.

We had a conversation with Manuela Slye, President of the Seattle Council PTSA about what remote learning looks like for families struggling to balance work, child care, language barriers, and housing insecurity. There's a real concern that students already at the greatest disadvantage will be left even further behind.

"We're in the in a pandemic, unprecedented times. A lot of things are unknown," said Slye, "I think it's important to stay focused on being there for each other emotionally and also find a way that we can carry on with the academic support."

Seattle Council PTSA is a local advocacy group that represents over 80 PTAs and PTSAs in Seattle Public Schools, "Centering the voices of those furthest from educational justice, we support, inform, and advocate for and with school communities all over Seattle." They facilitate participation for students in National arts programs, work to create partnerships between PTAs and schools, and provide grants to local PTAs and PTSAs for leadership development, arts, translation and interpretation services for their membership.