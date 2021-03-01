Seattle revisits 72-hour parking rule on city streets

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



The update was news to West Seattle resident Conrad Cipoletti, who thought the return of the 72-hour parking enforcement had been in place since April.



"I just want to have a timeline and I want good communication from SDOT and the relevant city agencies about what's going on here," Cipoletti said.



Cipoletti said he recently purchased an electric bicycle as his primary form of transportation when the West Seattle Bridge closed for construction.



His daily route requires him to cross a portion of Marginal Way S. to reach the Duwamish Trail to ride his bike.



Cipoletti said several vehicles, including RVs, have been parked on the same spot on Marginal Way since February. He said the vehicles block his view of the road and pose a safety issue.



"I can't see if there are other bikers coming and if I'm coming back this way, I can't see if there are cars coming this way," Cipoletti said.



In Capitol Hill, a resident who lives in the neighborhood pointed to a car that has been parked on the street for at least several weeks, if not months. Several old parking tickets were placed on the car dash, but the car has not budged.



Cipoletti said he noticed the same issue in Capitol Hill.



"There are vehicles there that have not moved since the pandemic began," Cipoletti said.



Enforcement of the 72-hour ordinance was put on hold temporarily in 2020 due to the pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home order. Despite the temporary hold, SDOT said parking officers have and will continue enforcing parking zones with specific time limits like 2-hour parking and paid parking. SDOT is also enforcing violations should vehicles block a fire hydrant or a driveway.



Anyone observing such parking violations can report it to SDOT directly at 206-684-ROAD or email the city at 684-Road@seattle.gov.



In August, the city approved a move to transition parking enforcement from the Seattle Police Department to SDOT.