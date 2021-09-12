Seattle restaurant workers raise money for beloved co-worker and single mom battling cancer

Chantal Dixon, a single mother with a teenage son and six-year-old twins, works at BluWater Bistro Leschi. But her current job is trying to beat a rare cancer.

SEATTLE — The staff at BluWater Bistro Leschi are serving up some soul medicine and hoping to raise funds to support one of their employees who will spend the holidays in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatment.

The Dickens Carolers performed under a lit holiday tree in front of the restaurant Thursday night. The celebration is raising awareness and financial support for Chantal Dixon, a single mother with a teenage son and six-year-old twins. She had to step away from her job after her illness became too difficult to hide.

Co-worker Carmen Bader said, “She didn’t really let us know about her troubles until she became really sick in late November.”

Dixon revealed she is battling Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a rare form of blood-cell cancer. This is actually the second time for Dixon as she was originally diagnosed back in 2013. Her faith led her to forego treatment because she was pregnant. Against all odds, she gave birth to healthy twins and the now six-year-olds are preparing for a Christmas with mom at the hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

The second dose of tough news is something Dixon intends to chronicle on a Youtube channel “Fearless Faith Fighting Journey.”

Meanwhile, her restaurant family is rallying support and created a GoFundMe page that has a goal of $25,000 for medical treatment and to care for the children at Christmas. More than half of that goal had been raised by Thursday evening and Dixon will begin treatment on Monday.

“Chantal is a beautiful, bright light that never gives up, never asks for anything, and always remains positive. It is my sincere hope that we can bring a small Christmas miracle to this amazing woman,” Bader said.