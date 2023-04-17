Seattleites rally in support of abortion pill access ahead of Supreme Court decision

Nationwide access to mifepristone is at stake this week, as the U.S. Supreme Court could rule to suspend its use. Washington lawmakers are working to protect access.

OLYMPIA, Wash — The FDA's approval of mifepristone, an abortion pill, is going in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, and now some Washington lawmakers are working to expedite a bill that would protect access to the pill, no matter what comes from the decision.

Also called “medication abortion," mifepristone is used to end early pregnancies privately. It’s a method that currently accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions. Right now, women can currently take it up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, but that access could change as legal battles flare nationally, causing pro-choice Washington leaders to scramble.

“Now is the time, before the Supreme Court releases its ruling, that people need to rise up," said Margo Heights, Seattle organizer of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

One of several nationwide protests was held this weekend in Seattle.

"Abortion pills are under attack!” shouted protesters.

There are concerns the Supreme Court could uphold restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone blocking its mail delivery requiring doctors visits and shortening the timeframe women can take it to seven weeks.

"Which is before most women know that they’re pregnant," Heights said.

This week, the nation will learn whether the Supreme Court votes to uphold those restrictions, which could drastically limit access to it even in states like Washington where abortions are still legal.

"This is a nationwide fight, and no one should be left behind," Heights said.

But Washington’s governor recently bought a three-year supply of the abortion pill, at $1.27 million.

"About 30,000 doses," said Gov. Jay Inslee, D- Washington. "The department is able to make this purchase using existing statutory authority."

Now, legislators are considering Senate Bill 5768, which would allow for the state to sell those pills to Washington clinics and doctors for $50 each.

"Protecting access to abortion medications by authorizing the Department of Corrections to acquire, sell, deliver, distribute and dispense abortion medications," said Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines), the bill’s sponsor.

Republican senators, though, criticized Inslee’s actions on Friday.

"Are we now saying that it’s okay for the governor, on behalf of the state, to purchase anything?" said Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley.

However, Democrats defended the purchase.

"If we believe this is good policy," said Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma,) "our opinions of process and of leadership need not interfere.”

Senate Bill 5768 passed off the floor of the Senate last week and is now working its way through the House.

In the meantime, pro-choice advocates in Washington are wasting no time in taking their message to the streets: "Hands off the abortion pill," Heights said.