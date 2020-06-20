KING 5 poll: How many Seattle residents, police officers are racist?

Seattleites surveyed say the majority of the city’s residents and police officers are not racist, according to an exclusive KING 5 poll.

SEATTLE — An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests Seattleites think nearly one-third of their fellow residents and nearly 40% of Seattle police officers are racist.

Of the 700 Seattle adults surveyed about what percent of Seattle residents are racist, the average response was 32%. When asked about Seattle police officers, the average response was 39%.

Seattleites also tended to think Americans in general were more likely to be racist than their neighbors with the average respondent saying 42% of Americans are racist.

"I think many people do not perceive the community as a whole as being a racist one, and it really isn't," said KING 5 News political analyst Ron Sims. "We have racism, we've always had it and we have to admit that it exists."

Sims continued, "What I like about the numbers is many people are pretty optimistic about embracing Black Lives Matter and that change is necessary. And I think a year from now, we'll see a lot more people who are doing that, and I'm excited about that."

These assertions tended to fall along racial lines with Black and Hispanic respondents saying they thought a higher percentage of these groups are racist. For example, 42% of Hispanic respondents and 39% of Black respondents said Seattle residents were racist compared to 31% of White respondents.