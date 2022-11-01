Seattle renters, landlords await eviction moratorium decision

Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to make an announcement in regard to the pandemic-sparked eviction moratorium currently set to expire January 15.

SEATTLE — Seattle's pandemic-sparked eviction moratorium, which bans residential evictions unless there is an "immediate threat to life and safety," is set to expire Jan. 15 after six extensions by former Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said he will make an announcement this week about his plans for the moratorium.

"Let me be clear, we don't want anyone to be homeless because they're getting evicted and because COVID has put them in that kind of situation," Harrell said on Jan. 4 during a Q&A session following a speech beginning his term as mayor. "Our policies will lead with that whether we extend it or not. I'm not in a position to say clearly a yes or no because for the Harrell administration, it's not a yes or no.

"We also realize many of the small landlords, that own one or two places, that they're at risk of losing their place as well. Many of them have mortgages, taxes and insurance, and if we lose that rental inventory, there goes another house that perhaps can be rehabilitated and not affordable again."

Harrell said his administration planned to try to "balance the situation" and would look at data from the past moratorium to see what they could learn about better serving the community.

Renters and landlords have been watching the news closely; some renters say while they'd like to see the moratorium extended, it doesn't go far enough to protect tenants. Some landlords say if the moratorium is extended, they'd like to see more exceptions to the ban.

Charlotte Thistle of Seattle Grassroots Landlords is one of those property managers.

"The bar is quite high because I talked to several people who had serious situations going on and they were told by lawyers they were not going to be able to go forward with an eviction," Thistle said. "My hope is that there's some common-sense measures that will be adopted that will allow for things that are currently not allowed under Mayor Durkan's eviction moratorium,. including an owner who wants to reoccupy their own home, an owner that wants to sell their home ... if there's a harassment issue, a provision for dealing with harassment, a provision for dealing with property damage."

Thistle said she is a single mom who owns one house, which she lives in, and rents out rooms. Though she would appreciate those exceptions, she'd also like to see the moratorium ended altogether.

"Most of [the small landlords I know] feel the eviction moratorium has gone on long enough and that also in Seattle, there's still the winter eviction ban that goes through March so it is time to let it expire," Thistle said.

Devyn Forschmiedt, a renter who advocates with the Cancel the Rent Coalition, disagrees that it's time for the moratorium to expire.

"Having the eviction moratorium has helped in some ways to take a load off of a lot of people, knowing you can't actually be thrown out into the street in the middle of a pandemic, however the pandemic is not actually over yet, it's actually been getting a whole lot worse," Forschmiedt said. "Looking toward it ending most likely is more dangerous than it ever was. It's been great to have it, but at the end of the day, nothing was ever put into place to help people once it does end. We had a moratorium on evictions without stopping and cancelling rents and mortgages."

Forschmiedt said while the moratorium should be extended, there are also other measures that should be put into place.

"Extending the moratorium is completely necessary, ending it would make things astronomically worse," Forschmiedt said. "But whenever it does end we're still going to have the same problem without having more concrete, ongoing change. A sustainable solution would be building affordable housing. Social housing, public housing."

Harrell is expected to discuss the eviction moratorium and his decision regarding an extension Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.