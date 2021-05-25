Seattle religious leaders lead prayer for racial solidarity

Two hundred people registered for a Prayer for Healing and Action for Racial Solidarity at St. James Cathedral.

SEATTLE — One year after George Floyd’s murder, religious leaders in Seattle came together to pledge solidarity in the fight against racism.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests, targeting systemic change.

More than healing, religious leaders want action.

"It's up to us, all of us, to keep that fire burning; to keep that light; keep the faith; to keep the reality that truth and justice is the only way," said Deacon Joseph Connor, co-chair of the South Seattle Deanery Racial Solidarity Team.

Two hundred people registered for a Prayer for Healing and Action for Racial Solidarity at St. James Cathedral. Archbishop Paul D. Etienne presided over the service and called on the church community to do its part in dismantling racism.

"Asking God to forgive us if we have contributed in any way to institutional and structural racism, but we also come in as the Holy Spirit to guide us on our steps," Connor said.

Deacon Joseph Connor calls this a transformative moment.