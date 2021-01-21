Seattle man has - literally - been counting down the days to Joe Biden's inauguration

John Holt, the creator of the “Trump Counter” Instagram page, has been waiting more than 1,400 days for this day.

SEATTLE — President Joe Biden’s inauguration didn’t trigger a series of protests or cheering in the streets of Seattle. Instead, there were a handful of fireworks, church bells, and mostly-happy tweets to signify the change of power in Washington, D.C.

John Holt was more than willing to turn the page. The creator of the “Trump Counter” Instagram page has been waiting more than 1,400 days for this day.

The frustrated Seattleite created the account four years ago, after building a sign on the side of his house to count the number of days left in the former president’s administration.

“It has been a long slog,” he admitted, after he told his family he was committed to the endeavor. They moved twice during the Trump years, but still kept the counter going, complete with custom numbers.

“If he had been re-elected, I don't know if I would have had it in me,” said Holt.

The coronavirus pandemic, and security threats at the state Capitol in Olympia, put a damper on any celebrations.

At a small backyard gathering on Seattle's north side, Roxanna Cardenas raised a glass of champagne as Biden gave his inaugural address. She attended the last Obama inaugural address, when times were different.

Cardenas admitted she had been holding her breath for weeks. “We’ve been waiting to exhale for so long now,” she said.

Yet, not everyone saw the skies part and found the future mostly cloudy.

Anastasia, who said she was from South Carolina, was sitting with friends at Seattle’s Gas Works Park and said she hadn’t watched the inauguration.

“I still have a lot of doubts, I don't think all the mail-in ballots were counted fairly,” she said. “I’m very skeptical about it, I kind of lost trust in the democracy,” said Anastasia. “I personally put my trust in God, no matter who is the leader, or leads our country, I have hope for the future.”

Senator Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Ferndale, helped welcome Trump to the county four years ago. He acknowledged disappointment in the events of the past few months.

“We gotta move on as a country. We have to move on as people who want to make America great again and protect the things that we’ve accomplished, while at the same time working our way forward to keep good jobs here in Whatcom County and keep our country working.”

Back in Seattle, after watching Biden’s swearing-in, Holt glanced at his phone and excitedly said, “I think I’m going to post!”