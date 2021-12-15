Crews respond to multiple fires in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fires. No injuries have been reported at this time.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to two structure fires blocks apart in Queen Anne early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Fire first tweeted about the fires around 3:15 a.m.

One fire was at a building under construction near Highland Dr and Taylor Ave N, and the other fire near Prospect and 6th Ave at a garage attached to what Seattle Fire described as “a house that appears vacant.”

Both fires were under control by 4 a.m.

A KING 5 viewer who shared a video of the fires said police have responded multiple times to remove squatters living in one of the buildings.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the two fires. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Two fires on Queen Anne just a little more than a block apart. A new construction project and a garage fire at an unoccupied house. No injuries and Seattle Fire was able to get them out quickly but damage was done. pic.twitter.com/ZiUFQ2DpV1 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) December 15, 2021

The Tukwila Fire Department also responded to multiple vehicle fires on the 800 block of Industry Dr around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of those vehicle fires is also unknown at this time.

Crews also responded to a large three-alarm structure fire in downtown Olympia Wednesday morning.