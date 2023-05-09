Seattle Public Schools, Union representing hundreds of workers still in contract negotiations

The workers are members of Local 302 International Union of Operating Engineers. Their contract expired at the end of August.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — On the eve of the first day of classes, Seattle Public Schools has unfinished business.

The district plans to welcome back first through 12th-grade students on Wednesday, but at the same time, school leaders say they are still actively working to achieve a new contract for hundreds of workers that the district calls important for the success of its schools.

"We have been bargaining all spring and all summer for a fair contract,” said Jennifer Bentz, a district employee.

Bentz and other school support staff went before the school board and Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones during a meeting on August 30.

"They are part of the fabric of everything,” said Dr. Jones. "These are our food service, custodial, security staff, really important for the essential work that we do in our schools."

The workers are members of Local 302 International Union of Operating Engineers. Their contract expired at the end of August, and the union’s bargaining committee was not satisfied with the district’s offer.

"It was nothing more than the mandatory minimum percentage of IPD for two years. We then had to beg and plead for an explanation as to the why behind such a disrespectful offer,” said Bentz.

"We are working on a contract to make sure that people are fairly recognized in terms of pay, in terms of recognized in their contributions, and we are doing it in the backdrop of a tough financial situation,” said Dr. Jones.



The district says its deficit has grown to $131 million, partly because enrollment is down and that impacts funding.

The superintendent says both parties are at the table working to reach an agreement.

"In case we don't get to an agreement, which I claim that we will, we all have to work on contingency plans in case that doesn't happen,” said Dr. Jones.