School board approves fall reopening plan for Seattle Public Schools

The plan includes five days a week of in-person learning. Masks would still be required but physical distancing would be lessened to three feet.

SEATTLE — The Seattle School Board approved the Seattle Public School District’s plan Wednesday to reopen schools in the fall. The plan includes five days a week of in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Brent James calls this an all-in approach.

“This is a representation of one aspect of our planning. It is not a capture of all the engagement that's happening or will happen," said Dr. Brent James.

This plan that could include removing daily health screenings for students, staff and visitors, allowing schools to move to three feet of physical distancing instead of six, and required mask use.

“We are here to talk about a plan, but to mince words, it is not the comprehensive plan,” said Deputy Superintendent Rob Gannon.

All districts in the state are required to submit similar plans to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction by next week.

The school district had to get the board’s approval in order to receive close to $93 million in federal funding.

The funding will help address the needs of students and teachers as they adjust to life back in the classroom, including additional mental health support.