WATCH LIVE: Seattle Public Schools unveils in-person fall learning plan

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones is expected to hold a briefing Thursday at 8:30 a.m. announcing the district's plan for the next school year.

Students in Seattle Public Schools are expected to return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.

Superintendent Brent Jones is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning announcing the district's return plan.

The announcement comes one day after state health officials said schools should plan on bringing interested students back to the classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year. During a media briefing, officials with the Washington State Department of Health said it expected to release safety guidance later this week.

Seattle Public Schools, which is the state’s largest school district, resumed some in-person learning this spring after Gov. Jay Inslee issued a mandate that schools offer at least a mix of remote and in-person classes for all grades.

However, the initial plan to bring students back to the classroom came after weeks of negotiations with the teachers union over health and safety precautions.